Pakistan National Assembly Dissolved | Maryam Nawaz Sharif gets into election mode

A controversial revelation has emerged in the 'cypher' case which reportedly led to now jailed Imran khan's ouster as prime minister. This has raised several questions including the timing of the revelation. A report by a US.-based news publication, the intercept, is substantiating some of Imran khan's claims the report says the US. Was secretly pressurising the Pakistan government to remove khan from his position over his neutrality on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is according to a classified Pakistani government document