Pakistan: Maryam slams Imran Khan, calls him incompetent

Published: May 20, 2022, 09:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan is battling crises on multiple fronts, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could address the nation over Pak's falling economy. On the other side, Maryam Nawaz slammed former PM Imran Khan and called him incompetent.
