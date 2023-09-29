Pakistan: LeT operative Ziaur Rehman shot dead in Karachi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The shocking episode that rocked Pakistan's Gulistan-e-Jauhar district of Karachi was the shooting death of Maulana Ziaur Rahman, a well-known cleric connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, when he was out for his nightly stroll. According to a TOI report, the attackers, who were not recognized, opened fire on their target while riding motorcycles, leaving the Pakistani ISI perplexed. Although instances involving religious leaders are not unusual in Pakistan, there are a few reasons why this killing has drawn attention.

