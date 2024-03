Terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) intelligence chief Azam Cheema died of a heart attack in Pakistan's Faisalabad city, media reports said on Saturday (March 2). Cheema, 70, was a key conspirator of the 26/11 terror attacks in the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008. According to a report by the media outlet India Today, Cheema's funeral was held in Faisalabad's Malkhanwala. Watch to know more!