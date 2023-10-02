Pakistan: Lashkar-E-Tayyiba operative killed in Karachi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a major Lashkar-e-Taiba figure in Karachi on Saturday, in what appears to be yet another unexplained terror operator death in Pakistan. Mufti Qaiser Farooq, who was shot several times at close range inside the Gulshan-i-Umar seminary in the Edhi Center neighborhood, was identified as the deceased.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos