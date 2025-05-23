LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 11:52 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 11:52 IST
Pakistan: KP CM skips Munir's elevation party meeting
Videos May 23, 2025, 11:52 IST

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not attend the ceremony where Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir was officially elevated to the rank of field marshal.

