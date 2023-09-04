Pakistan: Interim PM Dakar cancels Kenya trip amid outrage over power bills

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, described the country's ongoing power crisis as a "non-issue" as people and political opponents lit power bills on fire to demonstrate against soaring electricity prices. Instead, he asserted that political parties were using the issue as a "tool" to support their campaigns.

