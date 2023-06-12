Pakistan: Imran seeks protective bail in mega-fraud case against his sister

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the Islamabad high court. Imran Khan’s lawyers filed another petition seeking protective bail in another case filed in Pakistan's Dera Ghazi Khan region. This is a mega corruption case. Pakistan's anti-corruption establishment conducted raids to arrest Imran's sister Uzma Khan, and her husband, Ahad Majeed, in connection with this case. Uzma is accused of alleged fraud during purchases of land. She allegedly purchased land worth billions of rupees for a mere 130 million rupees. The charges claim Uzma and Majeed made a fake transfer of the land to their names. Ace says an fir has been registered against Uzuma Khan and her husband.