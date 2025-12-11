/Pakistan Govt May Shift Imran Khan from Adiala Jail Amid Protests

Published: Dec 11, 2025, 12:49 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 12:49 IST
The Pakistan government is reportedly considering shifting Imran Khan from Adiala Jail amid escalating protests demanding his release. The move comes as Khan’s supporters continue to stage demonstrations across the country, calling for his freedom and challenging the current administration. The potential relocation is seen as an attempt to ease tensions and address the growing unrest, with the situation remaining highly volatile.