Pakistan: Former PM Shehbaz Sharif announces big brother Nawaz Sharif's return

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, will exit his four-year exile in the UK on October 21, according to his brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz made a statement that was uploaded on the social media website X by PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, claiming that the party founder would get a triumphant welcome upon his return.

