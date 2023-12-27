Pakistan: Former minister Mahmood Qureshi rearrested after release from jail

A shocking video of former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emerged on the internet, showing the police and jail authorities manhandling, pushing, dragging and eventually detaining him. His detention came even as the country’s Supreme Court granted him bail in the state secrets case last week. He was due to be released Tuesday (Dec 26) but Rawalpindi authorities issued an order for his 15-day detention just before the release order. Before being taken away, Qureshi shouted, “They are making fun of Supreme Court’s order and arresting me in another false case.”