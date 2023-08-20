Pakistan: Federal agency makes more arrests in Cipher case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Shah Mahmood Qureshi from his home in the federal capital in the cypher leak case under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 minutes after he unambiguously stated in a news conference on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding Chairman Imran Khan was irreplaceable and that the party was united under his vision.

