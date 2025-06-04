LOGIN
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 21:06 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 21:06 IST
Pakistan Faces Severe Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heat, Indus Waters Shortage
More than a month after India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, water levels in key rivers across Pakistan have fallen sharply, especially in Punjab province.

