'Pakistan faces biggest threat from within,' Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's big statement

Nov 19, 2021, 04:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As the threat of domestic threat loose large, Pakistan's information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry has now said that extremism in Pakistan was not rooted in the madrasas but in schools and colleges, listen in.
