Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan flags Sharifs' 'London Plan'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has signed a bond to appear in court. Yesterday, Police and supporters of Imran Khan fought pitched battles when the police came to arrest him. Imran Khan's party, the PTI, said that Khan had signed a surety bond to appear in court on march 18. In a video message, Khan said a lawyer tried to deliver the bond to the senior police officer who was to arrest him. The Toshakhana case relates to gifts that Imran Khan received from foreign states, which he allegedly bought at cheaper rates and sold at hefty prices when he was Prime Minister.