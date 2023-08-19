Pakistan ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday. Qureshi serves as vice-chairman of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

