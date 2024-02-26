Pakistan Elections: Asif Ali Zardari to succeed incumbent President Arif Alvi

In Pakistan the election commission is gearing up to hold elections for the office of President by 9th of March. This will be just two days before half of the senators in the Upper House retire after the completion of their six-year term. The six- party Alliance that will form the government under PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif has already announced its presidential candidate. PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is said to be the next president of Pakistan. Watch to know more!