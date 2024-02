Anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imran Khan in all 12 cases. Khan got big relief in May 9 violence cases. Imran Khan has claimed victory in the Parliamentary Elections. He addressed Pakistan via AI-generated video. However, There is no clear mandate in #PakistanElection. Imran Khan has claimed victory, Nawaz Sharif has called for a coalition govt. What happens next? Who will be Pakistan's next Prime Minister?