Pakistan economic crisis: 12.5 mn people fall below poverty line; World Bank flags dire situation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Since last year, Pakistan has faced a dire economic situation that has left millions struggling to make ends meet. According to World Bank, over 12.5 million Pakistanis have fallen below the poverty line.

