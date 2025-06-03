Pakistan: Earthquake tremors trigger jailbreak in Karachi's Malir jail

Karachi experienced its 10th earthquake within 24 hours on Monday night. Even though no casualties or damage has been reported so far, the frequency of the tremors in such a short span sparked concerns among authorities. While citizens have been urged to remain calm, emergency services have been put on alert. With a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale, the latest tremor was felt at 11:16 p.m. local time. The quake’s epicenter was located southeast of Malir at a depth of 10 kilometers. Following the tremors in the region, a jailbreak incident was reported in the jail in Karachi after a wall collapsed.