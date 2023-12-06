LIVE TV

Pakistan: Bomb explosion near Peshawar public school, 5 injured in blast

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
At keast 5 people including 4 children are injured in explosion near Pakistan's Peshawar. 2 children are in critical condition. IED blast took place at 9:10 am.

