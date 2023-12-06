videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Pakistan: Bomb explosion near Peshawar public school, 5 injured in blast
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 06, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
At keast 5 people including 4 children are injured in explosion near Pakistan's Peshawar. 2 children are in critical condition. IED blast took place at 9:10 am.
trending now
Gravitas: Counting the Cost: The Rising Numbers in US Gun Violence
Gravitas: 26/11 Attacks conspirator poisoned in Pak jail
Nearly 2,000 inmates escape during attempted coup
Gravitas: Sushi with a side of slap: Here's what's on menu in a Japanese restaurant
Gravitas: Indian students don't want to go to Canada
recommended videos
W.H.O: Gaza reaching humanity's darkest hour
Israel-Hamas war: Safe Zone in Gaza impossible, says UN
Long road of eradicating malaria in Africa
Israel-Hamas War: African youth unfazed by the war, seeks opportunities in Israel
Resilient pastoralists of South Sudan
recommended videos
W.H.O: Gaza reaching humanity's darkest hour
Israel-Hamas war: Safe Zone in Gaza impossible, says UN
Long road of eradicating malaria in Africa
Israel-Hamas War: African youth unfazed by the war, seeks opportunities in Israel