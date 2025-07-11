LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 16:15 IST
Pakistan: BLF gunmen abduct & kill 12 men on bus route
A targeted attack in Balochistan, Pakistan, has claimed the lives of 12 workers. The victims were kidnapped and later found dead, highlighting the region's security concerns.

