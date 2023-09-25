Pakistan: 40% population slips below poverty line, World Bank sounds alarm bell | WION Originals
As Pakistan continues to reel under a grave economic crisis, the World Bank has now declared that the country’s current economic model is unfit for reducing poverty. The warning came as over 12.5 million people fell below the poverty line in Pakistan in the last year alone. It means that over 40 per cent population in the South Asian country is now living under the poverty line as they struggle to meet basic needs such as food, water and electricity. Take a look.