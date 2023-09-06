Pakistan: 4 young men given death sentence for online Blaspehmy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Four young men have been sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan while a fifth accused has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment, all this for a post on the social media platform Facebook. These sentences have been handed down by a court in Rawalpindi. According to Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency the four men who are in their 20s and have also been sentenced to a 28-year jail term each for committing blasphemy against the holy Quran.

