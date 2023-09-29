Pakistan: 17 killed, over 40 injured in blast near Balochistan mosque

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
At least 17 people have been killed in a blast near a mosque in Mastung district, while more than 40 people have been reportedly injured. A Deputy Superintendent of Police has died in the blast. Authorities fear that the death toll might further increase.

