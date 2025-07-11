LOGIN
Jul 11, 2025
Pakistan: 12 Workers Gunned Down In Balochistan | Identity Cards Checked Before Killing
Nine passengers from Punjab were executed by armed insurgents in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday after being forced off a bus and identified through ID checks.

