Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 09:10 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 09:10 IST
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25–30
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25–30

After India sent its multi-party delegations to highlight the threat of terrorism originating from Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has launched its own diplomatic campaign.

