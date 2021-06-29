Pak journalist reveals Hafiz Saeed was inside when bomb went off near his home last week

Jun 29, 2021
Days after a major explosion took place near terrorist Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore, a Pakistani journalist has revealed that Saeed was indeed at home when the bomb went off and was the target of the attack.
