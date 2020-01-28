Pak Hindu girl 'abducted' from wedding, Forcibly converted to Islam

A 24-year-old Hindu woman named Bharti Bai was allegedly kidnapped by assailants from her wedding venue in Hala, Pakistan. The girl's father was reported saying that during his daughter's marriage ceremony a kidnapper named Shah Rukh Gul came with several men along with policemen and took his daughter away in broad daylight. Later, a picture of Bharti along with documents of her conversion to Islam and marriage to Shah Rukh Gul went viral on social media according to which Bharti had converted to Islam on 1 December 2019.