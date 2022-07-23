Pak: Hamza Shahbaz re-elected as Punjab CM, another big setback for Imran Khan

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has retained the post of the Punjab chief minister by securing majority of votes in the runoff election.
