In a relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court on Tuesday overturned the ruling of a sessions court and declared the Toshakhana corruption case against the former prime minister inadmissible. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan, 70, was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10 by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.