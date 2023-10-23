Pak Artists Ban in India: Bombay court rejects plea to ban Pakistani artists from working in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
In a historic ruling, the Bombay High Court denied a petition calling for an outright ban on Indian nationals, businesses, and organizations hiring Pakistani performers, singers, actors, musicians, lyricists, and technicians.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos