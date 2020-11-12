LIVE TV
Pak accepts presence of Lashkar terrorists who facilitated 26/11 in country
Nov 12, 2020, 10.35 AM(IST)
Pakistan's top investigative authority, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday accepted the presence of eleven 26/11 terrorists who facilitated the 26/11 terror attack on its soil.
