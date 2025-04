Amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani army continued firing along the Line of Control for the second consecutive night. According to the Indian army, soldiers from multiple Pakistani army posts opened fire at Indian troops. The situation in the valley also remains tense. A 45-year-old social activist, died after he was shot inside his residence by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam less than a week ago, security is being stepped up across the country. Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and instructed him to ensure that law and order in the national capital is not breached. Watch in for more details!