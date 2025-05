Pakistan violated the Line of Control ceasefire for the eighth consecutive day after the Pahalgam terror attack with unprovoked firing reported from Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Nosher, and Aknoor in Jammu. The Indian Army responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner to the ceasefire violations. Security forces have intensified their crackdown on the terror network across Jammu and Kashmir. Over 60 overground workers have been booked under the Public Safety Act across multiple districts of Kashmir. In the last 24 hours security forces have raided more than 100 locations to dismantle overground worker support networks, while four massive combing operations are currently underway across different parts of Anantnag district. NIA Director General, who is in Jammu and Kashmir, met security officials in Srinagar today, a day after he visited the attack site in Puahalgam. Watch in for more details!