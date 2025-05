In yet another admission of harbouring terror, Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is an open secret that Pakistan has a past as far as extremist groups are concerned. Bhutto's remark comes after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in an interview admitted that his country has been funding and backing terror groups right from the time of the Afghan war. Pakistan also shielded The Resistance Force (TRF) - the terror group which first claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack and then retracted - at the United Nations (UN) by getting its name removed from the statement on the Pahalgam attack.