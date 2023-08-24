Over 4,50,000 Pakistanis leave nation for better life in 2023

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Pakistan's cup of woes is overflowing as the country's economy is in deep crisis - a never-ending nightmare for its citizens. The government was expecting help from IMF but it wasn't forthcoming. The Pakistani rupee is in free fall and inflation continues to spiral.

