Over 330,000 people displaced since operation 1027 launched

In the southeast Asian nation of Myanmar, the ruling Junta is facing its biggest military challenge since seizing power in a 2021 coup. An alliance of three Myanmar ethnic minority groups, called the Brotherhood alliance, has waged a coordinated offensive since the 27th of October. The offensive, named by rebels as Operation 1027, signifying the date on which it began, has made inroads into the Junta-controlled areas in the northern Shan state, Kayah state in the east and Rakhine state in the west. Over 100 military outposts have been overrun, trade routes to neighbouring China have been cut off and more than 330,000 people have been displaced since the offensive was launched. The Myanmar army, so far, has failed to mount a serious counter-offensive on the ground, primarily relying on air and artillery strikes. Almost 200 civilians, including children, have been killed in these clashes. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.