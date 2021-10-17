LIVE TV
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
T20 WC
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
T20 WC
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Over 20 people killed after heavy rains triggered flash floods in Kerala
Oct 17, 2021, 10:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Over 20 have died and several are reported missing after heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides in the south Indian state of Kerala. Watch this report to know more.
Read in App