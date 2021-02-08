Over 170 labourers missing after glaciers breaks off in Uttarakhand, India

Feb 08, 2021, 08.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A massive flash flood has been reported in India's Uttarakhand state, where the water level in the Dhauli Ganga river suddenly rose. The water level rose following an avalanche near a power project.
