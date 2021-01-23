LIVE TV
Budget 2021
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Budget 2021
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Over 150 troops deployed for Biden's inauguration test positive for Coronavirus
Jan 23, 2021, 04.35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Over 150 National Guard troops deployed to Washington, DC for the inauguration of President Joe Biden have tested positive for coronavirus. Biden was sworn in as US president on January 21.
Read in App