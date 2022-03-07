Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion

Mar 07, 2022, 05:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February. The UN estimates that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.
