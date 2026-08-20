/Over 100 Canadian groups back Mohan Bhagwat, warn ban could be seen as Anti-Hindu

A major political debate is unfolding in Canada over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's proposed visit. More than 100 Canadian Hindu and civil liberties organizations have written to Prime Minister Mark Carney, urging his government to allow Bhagwat's entry and reject calls for a ban. The groups argue that any decision should be based on evidence and due process, not political pressure. They also warn that blocking Bhagwat could be perceived by many as discrimination against Canada's Hindu community. The controversy comes as some MPs and advocacy groups demand that Bhagwat be declared inadmissible, citing concerns over the RSS. Bhagwat is expected to visit Canada as part of a wider overseas outreach tour that includes the United States and the United Kingdom.