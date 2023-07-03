A group of islands just off the North Coast of Scotland announced their plans for self-governance the leadership in Orkney archipelago is considering a move to leave the UK and become a self-governing territory of Norway the islands Council may also consider changing the legal status within the UK the Orkney council has opted to explore Alternative forms of governance and more economic opportunities emotion has been put forward by the Orkney items Council leader James Token the motion aims to explore the historic Nordic connections of the islands Orkney was under Norwegian and danish control until 1472.