Original Dream Girl Hema Malini shares story of her 'sensational' brand name

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
In an exclusive conversation with WION's Samarpita Das, Indian actor-cum-politician, Hema Malini, talks about the start of her journey as the Dream Girl in Hindi cinema.

