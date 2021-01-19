Opposition leader Navalny urges his supporters to hit the streets

Jan 19, 2021, 05.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Russian court has ordered opposition leader Alexey Navalny to be kept in custody until February 15. Meanwhile, after the court's orders, Navalny put out a video message and urged his supporters to hit the streets and not remain silent.
