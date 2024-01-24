Opposition in Comoros cries foul, demands annulment

The Union of the Comoros is an archipelagic country consisting of three islands in Southeastern Africa. Among the poorest of the countries, 45% of its 870,000 population languishes below the poverty line. The impoverished country has witnessed more than 20 coups and attempted coups post gaining independence in 1975. On the 14th of January, the first round of presidential elections were held to select the national leader from six candidates for the next five years.