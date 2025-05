The Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Sunday (May 11) addressed a press conference and briefed the country on Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan. From giving a detailed picture of how India hit terror targets in Pakistan to exposing Pakistan's false claims and its drone attacks on Indian civilians and military posts, the DGMOs set the record straight and also issued a big warning to the neighbouring country if in case it violates the ceasefire again.