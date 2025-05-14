Published: May 14, 2025, 05:30 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 05:30 IST
World Business Watch May 14, 2025, 05:30 IST
Operation Sindoor: India’s drone industry takes flight
Operation sindoor marked a defining moment in the evolution of warfare in the indian subcontinent.
Launched on may 7 as a direct response to the pahalgam terror attack,
India’s swift and strategic use of drone technology showcased a maturing military-industrial ecosystem rooted in innovation, scale, and precision.
What followed was not just retaliation—it was a demonstration of india’s growing capability in next-generation warfare.