Operation Sindoor: Indian diplomatic missions head to 32 nations

Top Indian officials as well as members of political parties across the spectrum have undertaken an extensive diplomatic outreach globally to expose Pakistan's terror designs to the world. The stress is on India's measured and non-escalatory response and a reiteration of a commitment to combat Pakistan-based terrorism. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed a parliamentary panel today on Operation Sindoor. The ministry highlighted Pakistan's continued support for terrorist groups and its failure to act against them. Watch in for more details!